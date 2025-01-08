Ministers of the UAE and Israel held talks in the Persian Gulf

A meeting was held in the Persian Gulf between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, and his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

According to the information, the talks were devoted to the aggravation of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the search for ways to achieve a lasting ceasefire.

During the discussion, the parties emphasized the importance of international and regional efforts to stabilize the situation. The role of both countries in further steps to resolve the conflict was also raised.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of the tense situation in the Middle East, which requires consolidation of efforts to end violence and reduce humanitarian suffering in the region.

