Minister Sibiga held talks with Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski

"I held important talks with my Polish colleague Radoslaw Sikorski." This is reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga, reports UNN.

Details

During the phone conversation, which took place on the eve of the third anniversary of russian aggression, the ministers discussed bilateral cooperation and coordinated actions within international organizations.

Minister Sybiga thanked Poland for its continued support of Ukraine in difficult times and emphasized the importance of further developing the strategic partnership.

I spoke with Radoslaw Sikorski to thank Poland for its strong support and to continue the fruitful dialogue between our leaders - said Andriy Sybiga.

Recall

The President of Poland had a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy about US support. Duda emphasized that peace in Ukraine is possible only with American support.

Duda spoke with Zelenskyy and suggested that he remain committed to cooperating with Trump