Actual
Duda spoke with Zelenskyy and suggested that he remain committed to cooperating with Trump

Duda spoke with Zelenskyy and suggested that he remain committed to cooperating with Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44121 views

The President of Poland had a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy about US support. Duda emphasized that peace in Ukraine is possible only with American support.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he had a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which he suggested that Zelenskyy remain committed to a course of calm and constructive cooperation with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Details

"A few minutes ago, President Zelensky called me. We had a frank conversation after the recent meetings with General Kellogg and other events," Duda wrote in X.

Duda said he told Zelensky that Poland believes there is no other way to stop the bloodshed and achieve lasting peace in Ukraine than with the support of the United States.

"I conveyed to him that we have consistently believed that there is no other way to stop the bloodshed and achieve lasting peace in Ukraine than with the support of the United States. For this reason, I invited President Zelensky to remain committed to calm and constructive cooperation with Donald Trump. I believe that goodwill and honesty are at the heart of the U.S. negotiating strategy. I have no doubt that President Trump is guided by a deep sense of responsibility for global stability and peace," Duda wrote.

Addendum

On February 18, Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that he has a full overview of the situation when it comes to current US actions. In his opinion, America is very much in the game to end the war in Ukraine. Duda called President Donald Trump an extremely determined man and expects that there will be at least a cessation of hostilities.

On February 20, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said that U.S. President Donald Trump does not just want to stop the war now so that it can resume in a month, he wants to bring lasting peace to Europe. Trump wants peace in the interests of Russia, Ukraine, Europe, and most importantly, in the interests of the American people.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
andrzej-dudaAndrzej Duda
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
donald-trumpDonald Trump
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

