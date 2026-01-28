Minibus collides with car in Kyiv region: two dead, seven injured

A minibus collided with a car on a highway in the Kyiv region, two dead, at least seven injured, a criminal case has been opened, the National Police Department in the region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident, as reported, occurred today, January 28, at about 10:50 AM on the 19th kilometer of the R-19 highway, in the direction of the city of Fastiv.

"Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the road traffic accident occurred between a Mercedes shuttle vehicle and a Hyundai car. Currently, at least seven people in the minibus are known to be injured, and two people who were in the car, unfortunately, died," the police reported.

Police, rescuers, and medics were dispatched to the scene to provide assistance to the injured.

One lane of traffic in the direction of the M-05 highway was closed, and traffic was partially complicated.

"Law enforcement officers detained the driver of the Mercedes vehicle in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," the report says.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched (Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

