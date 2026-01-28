$42.960.17
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 14200 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 19556 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 20168 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoing
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 21333 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 25284 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 43419 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 56893 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 42654 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 74409 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Minibus collides with car in Kyiv region: two dead, seven injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2616 views

In the Kyiv region, on January 28, at about 10:50 AM, on the 19th kilometer of the R-19 highway, a Mercedes minibus collided with a Hyundai car. As a result of the accident, two people from the car died, and at least seven more passengers of the minibus were injured.

Minibus collides with car in Kyiv region: two dead, seven injured

A minibus collided with a car on a highway in the Kyiv region, two dead, at least seven injured, a criminal case has been opened, the National Police Department in the region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident, as reported, occurred today, January 28, at about 10:50 AM on the 19th kilometer of the R-19 highway, in the direction of the city of Fastiv.

"Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the road traffic accident occurred between a Mercedes shuttle vehicle and a Hyundai car. Currently, at least seven people in the minibus are known to be injured, and two people who were in the car, unfortunately, died," the police reported.

Police, rescuers, and medics were dispatched to the scene to provide assistance to the injured.

One lane of traffic in the direction of the M-05 highway was closed, and traffic was partially complicated.

"Law enforcement officers detained the driver of the Mercedes vehicle in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," the report says.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched (Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents04.10.24, 09:28 • 27224 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv