Military personnel’s leave abroad: what documents need to be prepared for travel

Illustrative photo

Ukrainian service members have the right to travel abroad during their annual leave, provided that they follow a clearly defined procedure. The Ministry of Defense reported that, among other things, they must obtain permission from the commander of their military unit, UNN reports.

How to obtain permission for leave abroad

The Ministry of Defense reported that the commander makes the decision to permit travel abroad based on a service member’s report, which must specify:

the dates of departure and return;

the city and address of stay;

the mode of transport and the checkpoint.

The leave report must be submitted no later than 15 calendar days before its scheduled start.

What documents are required to cross the border

In particular, when crossing the border, it is necessary to have documents confirming one’s identity and permission to travel:

a valid international passport;

a military ID card or officer’s identity card;

a leave certificate of the prescribed form;

an extract from the order of the commander of the military unit granting permission to travel.

Timely and proper completion of the relevant documents makes crossing the border easier. In addition, when crossing the state border (both when leaving and entering Ukraine), it is important to ask border guards to affix stamps with the relevant dates in the international passport - the Ministry of Defense concluded.

Processing deferments in "Reserve+" is available again - details from the Ministry of Defence