Military personnel can return from AWOL under a simplified procedure by the end of August: the SBI announced the action algorithm

The deadline for returning to service with the restoration of all military payments for servicemen who arbitrarily left their unit expires on August 30, 2025. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

Details

The SBI reminded that on May 8, 2025, the President of Ukraine signed a Law extending the simplified mechanism for the return of servicemen who arbitrarily left their military unit until August 30, 2025.

This mechanism gives a chance to those who committed unauthorized absence to return to the military unit and continue service in a simplified manner with the restoration of monetary, food, clothing, and other provisions - clarified the State Bureau of Investigation.

The agency also announced the algorithm for the return of servicemen who arbitrarily left their military unit or deserted:

if the unauthorized absence lasted up to three days - the serviceman can return to the military unit and continue service there. In this case, the provisions of the Criminal Code of Ukraine are not violated;

if the unauthorized absence lasted more than three days - this is considered a violation of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In this case, the serviceman can report either to his unit, or to the units of the SBI, the Military Law Enforcement Service, or the National Police of Ukraine. In addition, a serviceman who has been absent without leave for more than three days can report to one of the 17 military units designated by the Ministry of Defense, or to one of the 14 units of the National Guard of Ukraine;

if the unauthorized absence occurred for the first time after November 29 - the serviceman must obtain the commander's consent to return to service.

In case of repeated unauthorized absence or if the serviceman does not wish to return:

criminal proceedings are initiated and a pre-trial investigation is conducted;

the serviceman is declared wanted and detained;

the court chooses a preventive measure;

an indictment is sent to the court;

the court issues a verdict, the punishment provided is from 5 to 10 years of imprisonment.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee recommended adopting amendments to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, which improve the rules for exemption from responsibility for military personnel who returned to service after unauthorized absence during the war.