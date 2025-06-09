Tesla loses head of robotics division: Milan Kovacs leaves the company

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days
11:52 AM • 2598 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 9028 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

08:00 AM • 50522 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 55408 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:55 AM • 37117 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:30 AM • 41500 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
June 9, 05:45 AM • 88584 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 59640 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 113511 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 146591 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
6.3m/s
44%
751mm
Popular news

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

June 9, 06:13 AM • 55383 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 20813 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

08:28 AM • 33175 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

09:23 AM • 47577 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 16506 views
Publications

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

08:00 AM • 50522 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 88584 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 78705 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 232848 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 199562 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 16591 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 21065 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

07:12 AM • 55409 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 101794 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 124464 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

Tesla loses head of robotics division: Milan Kovacs leaves the company

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1234 views

Milan Kovac, Vice President of the Optimus project, is leaving Tesla to spend more time with his family abroad. He assured that his support for Elon Musk and the team remains unwavering.

Tesla loses head of robotics division: Milan Kovacs leaves the company

Kovacs announced his departure on X and explained why he is leaving Tesla. UNN reports with reference to the page of the now former head of the Tesla Optimus humanoid robot development program in the X network.

Details

Milan Kovacs, Vice President of the OptimusTesla project, announced his resignation from the company. Kovacs noted that he is leaving Tesla only to "spend more time with his family abroad." At the same time, the expert added that his "support for @elonmusk and the team is unwavering." This refuted speculation that his departure may have been caused by Musk's political activities.

Recall

UNN reported that Tesla is attracting the attention of the technology world with its humanoid Optimus robot.

The humanoid has demonstrated the ability to cook dinner, clean, and perform various everyday tasks. You can also see the dancing robot Optimus.

Trump links Musk's "crazy" behavior to drugs - NYT07.06.25, 09:39 • 4830 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9