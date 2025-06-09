Tesla loses head of robotics division: Milan Kovacs leaves the company

Kovacs announced his departure on X and explained why he is leaving Tesla. UNN reports with reference to the page of the now former head of the Tesla Optimus humanoid robot development program in the X network.

Milan Kovacs, Vice President of the OptimusTesla project, announced his resignation from the company. Kovacs noted that he is leaving Tesla only to "spend more time with his family abroad." At the same time, the expert added that his "support for @elonmusk and the team is unwavering." This refuted speculation that his departure may have been caused by Musk's political activities.

UNN reported that Tesla is attracting the attention of the technology world with its humanoid Optimus robot.

The humanoid has demonstrated the ability to cook dinner, clean, and perform various everyday tasks. You can also see the dancing robot Optimus.

