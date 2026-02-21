$43.270.03
Migrant truck and bus drivers in the US will take driving license tests exclusively in English

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The Trump administration is requiring all commercial driver's license applicants to be tested exclusively in English. This decision comes after a series of fatal accidents involving migrant drivers.

Migrant truck and bus drivers in the US will take driving license tests exclusively in English
Photo: AP

Donald Trump's administration is introducing strict requirements for professional drivers, obliging all candidates for commercial driver's licenses (CDL) to take tests only in English. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced on February 20 the expansion of the road safety campaign. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

When we go out on the road, we must feel safe. Those who drive 36-ton trucks must be well-trained, qualified, and know the national language

– Duffy emphasized during his speech in Washington.

Increased control and closure of driving schools

The decision to switch to English-language exams was a response to a series of fatal accidents involving migrant drivers who did not have sufficient language proficiency. Florida has already become the first state to implement this rule starting in February 2026, canceling tests in other languages that tens of thousands of applicants previously used.

Countries that treat the US poorly will "pay for it" - Trump

In parallel, the Department of Transportation initiated the closure of 557 driving schools that did not meet training standards and helped individuals obtain licenses without proper verification of their skills.

Combating illegal carriers

The administration is also increasing oversight of companies that employ drivers without the right to be in the country or with forged documents. Federal inspectors will conduct regular on-site inspections on highways and in the offices of transport companies to verify the language proficiency of personnel. Those states that continue to issue commercial licenses in foreign languages or ignore federal standards may face restrictions on funding for road programs.

For too long, problems in the trucking industry have been ignored. Now we are checking the registration system and closing loopholes used by fraudulent companies

– added the head of the US Department of Transportation.

Trump announces new 10% global tariffs: how they will work

Stepan Haftko

