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MiG-29 crash in Odesa region: one of the theories is an unintended launch of a guided missile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1144 views

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the crash of a MiG-29 in Odesa region and examining its “black box.” The final cause will be established after expert examinations.

MiG-29 crash in Odesa region: one of the theories is an unintended launch of a guided missile

The crash of a MiG-29 fighter jet in Odesa region may have been caused by an abnormal activation of a guided missile. However, according to the State Bureau of Investigation, this theory must be confirmed by relevant expert examinations, UNN reports.

Details

The State Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash of the MiG-29 fighter jet in Odesa region.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force Command conducted an internal investigation. One of the versions of the causes of the aviation incident identified in it was the abnormal activation of a guided missile. At the same time, under the law, this version requires confirmation as part of the criminal proceedings and through relevant expert examinations 

- the statement reads.

The State Bureau of Investigation has currently commissioned a set of relevant expert examinations. In particular, specialists are examining the fighter jet's flight recorder — the "black box."

Investigators are awaiting the results of the expert examinations, which should help establish the causes and all the circumstances of the aviation disaster.

The final conclusions regarding the causes of the fighter jet's crash will be made only after the results of all expert examinations commissioned as part of the pretrial investigation have been received and assessed.

The “black box” of the MiG-29 that crashed in the Odesa region has been found; specialists are working to restore it, the State Bureau of Investigation reports13.08.26, 18:09 • 8949 views

We remind you

On August 10, 2026, a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was carrying out a combat mission to destroy enemy drones in the Berezivka district of Odesa region. During the mission, an abnormal situation occurred, the aircraft caught fire, and the pilot lost control.

The pilot managed to eject. His life is not in danger.

In connection with the aviation disaster, the State Bureau of Investigation launched criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of flight rules or the rules for preparing for flights, as well as the rules governing the operation of aircraft, which resulted in a disaster.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

Antonina Tumanova

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