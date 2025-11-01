$42.080.01
Michael Jackson's estate secretly paid $2.5 million in harassment case - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

Michael Jackson's estate secretly paid $2.5 million to five plaintiffs who accused the singer of sexual abuse. This payment completed a settlement initiated in 2020 for $16.5 million.

In early 2025, Michael Jackson's estate secretly paid $2.5 million to five plaintiffs who claimed the singer committed sexual abuse. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing court documents, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, this payment completed the settlement of a dispute initiated in 2020 for $16.5 million. The plaintiffs claim that they were pressured at the time and signed the agreement without fully understanding its terms. Now they are demanding a review of the case and insisting on an open trial. The decision on the format of the hearing - open session or private arbitration - will be made by a Los Angeles court.

Representatives of Jackson's heirs deny the accusations and emphasize that all issues should be resolved in private, as provided for in the 2020 agreement.

The Financial Times notes that a possible open hearing could affect the release of the biographical film Michael, scheduled for premiere in 2026. The film is produced by Oscar winner Graham King, known for the films The Aviator and Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Cascio family demands £160 million for Michael Jackson's sexual abuse of five children15.10.25, 15:20 • 4291 view

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Musician
Film
Financial Times
Los Angeles