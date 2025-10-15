The Cascio family demands £160 million for Michael Jackson's sexual abuse of five children
The Cascio family has filed court documents accusing Michael Jackson of sexual abuse and psychological manipulation of five children over 25 years. They are demanding £160 million after the expiration of a confidentiality agreement, claiming rights violations and pressure from Jackson's heirs.
The Cascio family has filed court documents alleging that Michael Jackson sexually abused and psychologically manipulated the family's five children for over 25 years, demanding £160 million, UNN reports with reference to Daily Mail.
The publication reports that the artist was previously considered a close friend of the Cascios - they spent time together at home, Disneyland, and the Neverland estate. The documents allege that the abuse occurred for decades, and each child considered themselves special in Jackson's eyes, hiding what they experienced until adulthood.
The sensational documents, exclusively seen by The Mail on Sunday, were filed in California earlier this month. They accuse Jackson of "harassment," "sexual abuse," and "brainwashing" all of them.
In a horrific turn of events, each of the five siblings believed that Jackson was only intimidating them in this way, and thus each bore the burden of secret abuse alone in adulthood.
After the expiration of the confidentiality agreement, members of the Cascio family are demanding £160 million, claiming a violation of rights and pressure from Jackson's heirs.
The Daily Mail notes that the latest scandal has been the most serious blow to the reputation of the singer, who died in 2009 and had already faced accusations of sexual abuse, including the documentary Leaving Neverland.
