MHP expands international presence to support stable business operations in Ukraine

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

MHP expands international presence to support stable business operations in Ukraine

MHP expands international presence to support stable business operations in Ukraine

MHP became a partner of the International Autumn Fair in Croatia, investing in the country's food industry. The company has invested EUR 44.5 million, created 200 jobs and plans to further develop in the Southeast European market.

In cooperation with the Embassy of Ukraine in Croatia, MHP became a partner of the International Autumn Fair in Gudovac (Croatia), the country's largest event in the food and agricultural industry. 

The company has been investing in the food industry in Croatia for 5 years, and participation in the exhibition provided an opportunity to tell the Croatian community more about MHP's activities as an international agro and food technology company with revenues of over EUR 2.72 billion and over 32,000 employees worldwide.  

MHP is working to expand its international presence and investing in new opportunities, in particular in the South-Eastern European market. This allows us to maintain food safety  and stable operation of our enterprises in Ukraine, invest in the Ukrainian economy, be a reliable rear for the military, and support the well-being of our team and communities. 

Since entering the Croatian market in 2019, MHP has invested a total of EUR 44.5 million and created more than 200 new jobs. The company develops businesses in the food, agribusiness and pet food sectors. 

“We have been investing in Croatia for five years, and it is very important for us that the Croatian society gains a deeper understanding of MHP. As with everything we do in Ukraine, Europe and the world, our goals in Croatia are focused on increasing the potential of the national food industry, strengthening the country's food sustainability and contributing to the economic development of the regions where we operate. MHP, as a company with Ukrainian spirit and international scale, plans to continue investing in Croatia”, - commented Andriy Bulakh, member of the Board of Directors of MHP, who met with the Minister of Agriculture of Croatia Josip Dabro and State Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Tugomir Majdak during the Exhibition. 

“We are proud to have companies like MHP representing Ukraine globally, demonstrating leadership in the food sector and helping to strengthen Ukraine's voice on the international stage. MHP is an important player in Croatia, contributing not only to the country's economic growth but also to food security”, - commented on the cooperation Vasyl Kyrylych, Ambassador of Ukraine to Croatia. 

At the same time, according to Forbes and NV, MHP is one of the largest investors in Ukraine. Since the full-scale invasion, the company has invested UAH 14.8 billion in business development in Ukraine. 

The main areas for investment include support and modernization of technologies and equipment, digital transformation, projects to increase production efficiency and reduce production costs,  energy efficiency and energy independence of the company, social initiatives, development of the culinary business, and launch of new products.  

Reference:  

MHP is an international food and agricultural technology company. It has production facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company employs over 32 thousand people in Ukraine and abroad and is one of the top 10 employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.  

MHP exports its products to more than 70 countries. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector in 2023 and is one of the TOP 5 largest investors in the country. As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 product brands and, together with partners, several chains, including Myasomarket stores and Döner Market outlets. MHP also operates a Culinary Center.  

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP for Communities Charitable Foundation, the company develops communities. The company is implementing the MHP Next door program to provide individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, their families and those waiting for their loved ones from the frontline. 

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.

Lilia Podolyak

