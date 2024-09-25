MHP expands international presence to support stable business operations in Ukraine

In cooperation with the Embassy of Ukraine in Croatia, MHP became a partner of the International Autumn Fair in Gudovac (Croatia), the country's largest event in the food and agricultural industry.

The company has been investing in the food industry in Croatia for 5 years, and participation in the exhibition provided an opportunity to tell the Croatian community more about MHP's activities as an international agro and food technology company with revenues of over EUR 2.72 billion and over 32,000 employees worldwide.

MHP is working to expand its international presence and investing in new opportunities, in particular in the South-Eastern European market. This allows us to maintain food safety and stable operation of our enterprises in Ukraine, invest in the Ukrainian economy, be a reliable rear for the military, and support the well-being of our team and communities.

Since entering the Croatian market in 2019, MHP has invested a total of EUR 44.5 million and created more than 200 new jobs. The company develops businesses in the food, agribusiness and pet food sectors.

“We have been investing in Croatia for five years, and it is very important for us that the Croatian society gains a deeper understanding of MHP. As with everything we do in Ukraine, Europe and the world, our goals in Croatia are focused on increasing the potential of the national food industry, strengthening the country's food sustainability and contributing to the economic development of the regions where we operate. MHP, as a company with Ukrainian spirit and international scale, plans to continue investing in Croatia”, - commented Andriy Bulakh, member of the Board of Directors of MHP, who met with the Minister of Agriculture of Croatia Josip Dabro and State Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Tugomir Majdak during the Exhibition.

“We are proud to have companies like MHP representing Ukraine globally, demonstrating leadership in the food sector and helping to strengthen Ukraine's voice on the international stage. MHP is an important player in Croatia, contributing not only to the country's economic growth but also to food security”, - commented on the cooperation Vasyl Kyrylych, Ambassador of Ukraine to Croatia.

At the same time, according to Forbes and NV, MHP is one of the largest investors in Ukraine. Since the full-scale invasion, the company has invested UAH 14.8 billion in business development in Ukraine.

The main areas for investment include support and modernization of technologies and equipment, digital transformation, projects to increase production efficiency and reduce production costs, energy efficiency and energy independence of the company, social initiatives, development of the culinary business, and launch of new products.

Reference:

MHP is an international food and agricultural technology company. It has production facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company employs over 32 thousand people in Ukraine and abroad and is one of the top 10 employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports its products to more than 70 countries. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector in 2023 and is one of the TOP 5 largest investors in the country. As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 product brands and, together with partners, several chains, including Myasomarket stores and Döner Market outlets. MHP also operates a Culinary Center.

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP for Communities Charitable Foundation, the company develops communities. The company is implementing the MHP Next door program to provide individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, their families and those waiting for their loved ones from the frontline.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.