MFA reacted to another large-scale shelling by Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to Russian strikes on Lviv, Lutsk, and Chernivtsi, stating that Russia is intensifying its terror against our state. He called on partners to intensify work on implementing the 18th package of sanctions, UNN writes, citing Sybiha's page on X.

Russia continues to escalate terror, launching another barrage of hundreds of drones and missiles, damaging residential areas, killing and wounding civilians. The western cities of Chernivtsi, Lviv, and Lutsk suffered a particularly horrific attack, and other regions were also affected. - Sybiha reported.

The minister added that the scale of Russia's daily terror against civilians demonstrates the urgency of depriving Moscow of its oil revenues, which it converts into war crimes.

"The Russian war machine produces hundreds of means of terror every day. Its scale poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the entire transatlantic community," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Sybiha called on partners to intensify sanction efforts, including the introduction of the 18th package of sanctions against the aggressor state.

"It is in our partners' interest to hit this terror factory as soon as possible with new strong sanctions: the 18th EU package and the Graham-Blumenthal bill. Cut off funding for Putin's death factory now," Sybiha stressed.

Addition

In Lviv, six people were injured as a result of the night Russian shelling, including an 11-year-old boy. Five received on-site assistance, and one man was hospitalized.