Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
MFA reacted to another large-scale shelling by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to Russian strikes on Lviv, Lutsk, and Chernivtsi, calling on partners to intensify work on the 18th package of sanctions. He emphasized the need to deprive Moscow of oil revenues that finance war crimes.

MFA reacted to another large-scale shelling by Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to Russian strikes on Lviv, Lutsk, and Chernivtsi, stating that Russia is intensifying its terror against our state. He called on partners to intensify work on implementing the 18th package of sanctions, UNN writes, citing Sybiha's page on X.

Russia continues to escalate terror, launching another barrage of hundreds of drones and missiles, damaging residential areas, killing and wounding civilians. The western cities of Chernivtsi, Lviv, and Lutsk suffered a particularly horrific attack, and other regions were also affected.

- Sybiha reported.

The minister added that the scale of Russia's daily terror against civilians demonstrates the urgency of depriving Moscow of its oil revenues, which it converts into war crimes.

"The Russian war machine produces hundreds of means of terror every day. Its scale poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the entire transatlantic community," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Sybiha called on partners to intensify sanction efforts, including the introduction of the 18th package of sanctions against the aggressor state.

"It is in our partners' interest to hit this terror factory as soon as possible with new strong sanctions: the 18th EU package and the Graham-Blumenthal bill. Cut off funding for Putin's death factory now," Sybiha stressed.

Addition

In Lviv, six people were injured as a result of the night Russian shelling, including an 11-year-old boy. Five received on-site assistance, and one man was hospitalized.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
European Union
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lutsk
Lviv
Tesla
