White House Special Representative Steve Witkoff has received an official invitation to visit Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, reports UNN.

Details

"The Ukrainian side has invited American high-ranking officials to visit Ukraine. Mr. Witkoff also received such an invitation. We are always happy to welcome our American friends in Ukraine. And in general, our American allies do not need an additional invitation, it always remains open," said Andriy Sybiha.

The minister also emphasized that American partners do not need separate invitations, as "it always remains open."

Addition

US President Donald Trump's envoy pressured the Ukrainian delegation during a meeting on Friday regarding the transfer of the Donetsk region to Russia. He emphasized that the residents of this region are predominantly Russian-speaking.

Witkoff denied that he was leaving his post, adding that he continues to proudly serve the US President.