Mexico's mayor assassinated a week after his appointment

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 38081 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100453 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162323 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135340 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141625 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138327 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179877 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111989 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170881 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140067 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139825 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87556 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107569 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109706 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162324 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179877 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170881 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198306 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187329 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139825 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140067 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145702 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137178 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154133 views
Mexico's mayor assassinated a week after his appointment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15242 views

Alejandro Arcos Catalan, the mayor of Chilpancingo, was assassinated less than a week after taking office. His decapitated body was found, and a photo of his head was shared on social media.

Alejandro Arcos Catalan had been mayor of Chilpancingo in the Mexican state of Guerrero for less than a week before he was killed. Photos of what is likely to be his severed head were circulated on social media.

Writes UNN with a link to CNN.

Alejandro Arcos Catalan, the mayor of the city of Chilpancingo, was assassinated a few days after taking office. This was reported by the Mexican authorities on October 6.

According to some local media, 43-year-old Arkos Catalan was beheaded and his head was found on the roof of a car. The photo was shared on social media.

Mexican soldiers kill 6 migrants during a shooting at the border03.10.24, 01:31 • 18194 views

The governor of the Mexican state of Guerrero, where the city of Chilpancingo is located, confirmed Catalan's death.

It should be noted that three days earlier, the city manager Francisco Tapia was shot dead.

According to a recent report by Laboratorio Electoral, at least thirty political candidates have been assassinated in the Latin American country since June 2023.

Mexico links kidnapping of drug boss Mayo Sambada to the release of drug trafficker Ovidio Guzman in the US30.08.24, 10:14 • 11739 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

