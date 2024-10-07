Mexico's mayor assassinated a week after his appointment

Alejandro Arcos Catalan had been mayor of Chilpancingo in the Mexican state of Guerrero for less than a week before he was killed. Photos of what is likely to be his severed head were circulated on social media.

Alejandro Arcos Catalan, the mayor of the city of Chilpancingo, was assassinated a few days after taking office. This was reported by the Mexican authorities on October 6.

According to some local media, 43-year-old Arkos Catalan was beheaded and his head was found on the roof of a car. The photo was shared on social media.

The governor of the Mexican state of Guerrero, where the city of Chilpancingo is located, confirmed Catalan's death.

It should be noted that three days earlier, the city manager Francisco Tapia was shot dead.

According to a recent report by Laboratorio Electoral, at least thirty political candidates have been assassinated in the Latin American country since June 2023.

