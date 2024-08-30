Mexico links kidnapping of drug boss Mayo Sambada to the release of drug trafficker Ovidio Guzman in the US

Mexican prosecutors suggested that the U.S. government made a deal with drug trafficker Joaquin Guzman Lopez, who surrendered and was handed over to another Sinaloa cartel leader, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, to transfer his brother from a maximum security prison in the United States.

Written by UNN with reference to Associated Press and CNN.

The Mexican General Prosecutor's Office (FGR) is investigating the possible involvement of drug cartel representative Ovidio Guzman, nicknamed El Raton, in the kidnapping of drug lord Ismael El Mayo Zambada.

Guzman, El Chapo's son, was extradited to the United States last September. But since July 23, two days before his brother Joaquin Guzmán López and Zambada were captured at the New Mexico airport, he has been listed as “released” in the U.S. prison system.

Evidence has allegedly emerged that El Raton left the maximum security prison that day. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

The link between the situation and the whereabouts of Ovidio “G”; the participation of his brother Joaquin in the alleged abduction of Ismael “N”; the violence with which it was carried out; and the apparent irregularities in the operation of the aircraft and in the flight of the abduction are the main issues in the investigation of this institution into crimes committed in Mexico - the Mexican agency notes.

The Mexican Attorney General's Office also accused the US authorities of failing to respond to numerous requests for information in this case.

El Chapo, 67, who is serving a life sentence in the United States and founded the Sinaloa cartel in the early 1990s with Zambada, 76.

The media also noted discrepancies in the statements of the Mexican side:

On July 26, the Federal Minister of Security and Protection of Mexican Citizens, Rosa Isela Rodriguez, received information from the Bureau of Prisons and the United States Embassy. She was informed that Ovidio Guzmán López had not been released, but that his prison status had been changed.

Ken Salazar, the US ambassador to Mexico, confirmed in a statement that Guzman Lopez remains in prison, CNN Español reports.

