Mexico links kidnapping of drug boss Mayo Sambada to the release of drug trafficker Ovidio Guzman in the US

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123555 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127400 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208786 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158869 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156023 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144257 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203872 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112562 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191940 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105171 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 86101 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 60248 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 102778 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 97203 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 45339 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 208761 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 203856 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191927 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 218513 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206376 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 22993 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 40203 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152499 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151626 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155611 views
Actual
Mexico links kidnapping of drug boss Mayo Sambada to the release of drug trafficker Ovidio Guzman in the US

Mexico links kidnapping of drug boss Mayo Sambada to the release of drug trafficker Ovidio Guzman in the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11740 views

Mexican prosecutors are investigating a possible link between the kidnapping of drug lord Zambada and the release of Ovidio Guzman in the United States. The US authorities are accused of refusing to provide information on the case.

Mexican prosecutors suggested that the U.S. government made a deal with drug trafficker Joaquin Guzman Lopez, who surrendered and was handed over to another Sinaloa cartel leader, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, to transfer his brother from a maximum security prison in the United States.

Written by UNN with reference to Associated Press and CNN.

Details

The Mexican General Prosecutor's Office (FGR) is investigating the possible involvement of drug cartel representative Ovidio Guzman, nicknamed El Raton, in the kidnapping of drug lord Ismael El Mayo Zambada.

Guzman, El Chapo's son, was extradited to the United States last September. But since July 23, two days before his brother Joaquin Guzmán López and Zambada were captured at the New Mexico airport, he has been listed as “released” in the U.S. prison system.

Delivering heroin from abroad: Kyiv law enforcement detains a group of drug traffickers22.01.24, 15:32 • 37469 views

Evidence has allegedly emerged that El Raton left the maximum security prison that day. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

The link between the situation and the whereabouts of Ovidio “G”; the participation of his brother Joaquin in the alleged abduction of Ismael “N”; the violence with which it was carried out; and the apparent irregularities in the operation of the aircraft and in the flight of the abduction are the main issues in the investigation of this institution into crimes committed in Mexico

- the Mexican agency notes.

The Mexican Attorney General's Office also accused the US authorities of failing to respond to numerous requests for information in this case.

HelpHelp

El Chapo, 67, who is serving a life sentence in the United States and founded the Sinaloa cartel in the early 1990s with Zambada, 76.

AddendumAddendum

The media also noted discrepancies in the statements of the Mexican side:

On July 26, the Federal Minister of Security and Protection of Mexican Citizens, Rosa Isela Rodriguez, received information from the Bureau of Prisons and the United States Embassy. She was informed that Ovidio Guzmán López had not been released, but that his prison status had been changed.

Image

Ken Salazar, the US ambassador to Mexico, confirmed in a statement that Guzman Lopez remains in prison, CNN Español reports.

Hurricane washes up over $1 million worth of cocaine on Florida beach07.08.24, 04:45 • 23051 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising