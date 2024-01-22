ukenru
Delivering heroin from abroad: Kyiv law enforcement detains a group of drug traffickers

Delivering heroin from abroad: Kyiv law enforcement detains a group of drug traffickers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37472 views

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers arrested a group that smuggled cocaine from abroad and produced cannabis in Ukraine. During the raid, law enforcement officers seized drugs worth UAH 20 million and blocked an international drug supply route.

Kyiv's law enforcement officers detained a group of drug traffickers who had set up a cocaine supply route from abroad to Kyiv. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers found that four residents of the capital had organized cocaine sales in Kyiv. In addition, they offered their "clients" home-grown cannabis.

According to Oleksandr Dybov, Head of the Department for Combating Drug Crimes at the Kyiv City National Police, all members of the organized group were detained and the international drug supply channel was closed.

We found out that a 37-year-old Kyiv resident organized the drug business. He set up a cocaine supply channel from abroad. To develop the "business", he involved three other local residents who were engaged in drug trafficking. In addition, they equipped a drug lab for growing cannabis plants at the place of residence of one of the defendants

- summarized Dybova.

At present, three members of the drug trafficking group have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the leader of the group - under Part 3 of Art. 307 and Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e. illegal production, acquisition, storage or sale of drugs in particularly large amounts.

They face six to twelve years in prison with confiscation of property.

Addendum

Two kilograms of cocaine and about five kilograms of cannabis were seized during a series of searches conducted with the support of special forces and dog handlers with sniffer dogs.

They wanted to import a strong psychedelic into Ukraine under the guise of a food additive15.01.24, 09:42 • 36503 views

In total, during the search, the officers managed to confiscate "goods" worth UAH 20 million.

In addition, law enforcement officers found a pistol and a shotgun, grenades with fuses, money, equipment for growing cannabis and hemp plants.

Recall

The Security Service and the National Police prevented large-scale smuggling of hard drugs and psychotropics to the European Union and the Middle East.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies

