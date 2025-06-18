Meta offered OpenAI employees $100 million each, but to no avail - Altman

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
08:06 AM • 496 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 7260 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
03:00 AM • 28877 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 69633 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 202126 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 213889 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 197140 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 227496 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192072 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 171787 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
5.5m/s
45%
750mm
Popular news
A 17-year-old girl died under a train in the Odesa regionJune 17, 11:27 PM • 33043 views
Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState mapsJune 18, 12:22 AM • 30908 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the USJune 18, 02:08 AM • 41660 views
Zelensky canceled the press conference in Calgary and is returning to Kyiv02:35 AM • 15975 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 2104:45 AM • 49031 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 101910 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 330158 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 370128 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 375382 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 445164 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Emmanuel Macron
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Canada
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 65890 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 126206 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 138826 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 198842 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118751 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
TikTok
Brent Crude
Spotify

Meta offered OpenAI employees $100 million each, but to no avail - Altman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1174 views

Sam Altman stated that Meta tried to poach key OpenAI specialists, offering over $100 million in compensation. The company plans to create a team to develop superintelligence.

Meta offered OpenAI employees $100 million each, but to no avail - Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has confirmed that Meta offered key OpenAI specialists compensation in excess of $100 million, but these attempts were unsuccessful. This is reported by UNN with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

According to Altman, Meta is actively trying to assemble a team to develop superintelligence by poaching leading researchers in the field of artificial intelligence. In particular, employees of OpenAI and Google DeepMind received offers – we are talking about signing bonuses and annual packages for tens of millions of dollars. The team at Meta is headed by former Scale AI head Alexander Wang.

Meta started making these, like, giant offers to a lot of people on our team. Well, you know, $100 million signing bonuses, more than that amount (in the form of, – ed.) annual compensation. I am very glad that, at least for now, none of our best people have decided to agree with him

– said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

He also expressed his belief that the company's values played a key role in employees' decisions.

I think they think we have a better chance of achieving AGI and maybe one day becoming a more valuable company. I think Meta's focus on high compensation rather than mission is unlikely to lead to a good culture

– Altman noted.

He also commented on Meta's failures in poaching artificial intelligence researchers:

Meta's current efforts in artificial intelligence have not worked as well as hoped. I respect Meta in many ways, but I don't think they are a company that is great at innovation

– said Sam Altman.

In his opinion, it is not enough to just "catch up" with artificial intelligence – it is necessary to generate breakthroughs:

It's not enough for companies to just catch up with AI – they need to truly innovate to stay ahead

– summarized OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Additionally

In particular, Meta tried to poach OpenAI's leading researcher Noam Brown and Google's AI architect Koray Kavukcuoglu, but to no avail. In addition, Jack Ray from Google DeepMind and Johan Schalkwijk from Sesame AI were successfully recruited to the Meta team.

In 2025, Meta is to complete the formation of a new AI team. At this time, competitors – OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Anthropic – are already demonstrating progress. It is expected that OpenAI will present an open AI model in the near future, which may further distance Meta from the industry leaders.

In the podcast, Altman also stated that OpenAI is developing a social networking app using AI for a personalized news feed.

I'm interested in exploring a social media app that uses artificial intelligence to create custom feeds based on users' desires

– he said.

Instead, Meta is promoting its own AI feed through the Meta AI service, but some users have found the new format disorienting.

Let us remind you

Meta invested in Scale AI, which was previously headed by Wang. Competition between companies for leadership in the field of artificial intelligence continues, and the fight for talent is only intensifying.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sam Altman
OpenAI
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9