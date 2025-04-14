Merz: The rocket attack on Sumy is a deliberate war crime by Russia

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 17101 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15059 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20233 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29600 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62733 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58838 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33878 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59569 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106732 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166454 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 17101 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50689 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 62733 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58839 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166455 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22823 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20957 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22605 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24527 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27155 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Merz: The rocket attack on Sumy is a deliberate war crime by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3451 views

Future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Russia committed a war crime by launching a missile attack on Sumy. The attack killed 34 people.

Merz: The rocket attack on Sumy is a deliberate war crime by Russia

The future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, stated that Russia committed a war crime by launching a missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC News.

Details

According to Merz, it was "a perfidious act and a serious war crime, targeted and intentional."

This is the answer, this is how Putin treats those who talk to him about a ceasefire

- the publication quotes Merz.

Earlier, the acting Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, called the Russian strike on Sumy a "barbaric attack".

Let us remind you

As a result of the Russian missile attack on the center of Sumy, 34 people died, including 2 children. 117 people were injured, including 15 children, rescue operations are ongoing.

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg condemned the Russian strike on Sumy. He emphasized that these were targeted attacks on civilian objects.

Macron condemns missile strikes on Sumy: “Only Russia continues this war”13.04.25, 16:53 • 7988 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Friedrich Merz
Sums
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79