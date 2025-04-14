Merz: The rocket attack on Sumy is a deliberate war crime by Russia

The future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, stated that Russia committed a war crime by launching a missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC News.

Details

According to Merz, it was "a perfidious act and a serious war crime, targeted and intentional."

This is the answer, this is how Putin treats those who talk to him about a ceasefire - the publication quotes Merz.

Earlier, the acting Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, called the Russian strike on Sumy a "barbaric attack".

Let us remind you

As a result of the Russian missile attack on the center of Sumy, 34 people died, including 2 children. 117 people were injured, including 15 children, rescue operations are ongoing.

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg condemned the Russian strike on Sumy. He emphasized that these were targeted attacks on civilian objects.

Macron condemns missile strikes on Sumy: “Only Russia continues this war”