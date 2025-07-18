$41.870.05
Merz questions Ukraine's EU accession by 2034 18 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed doubt about Ukraine's accession to the European Union by 2034. He noted that Ukraine's reconstruction after the war would be linked to its EU accession process, but this would take several years.

Merz questions Ukraine's EU accession by 2034

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that he doubts Ukraine's accession to the European Union before the end of the next budget period, which will last until 2034. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Merz noted that for Germany, the highest priority is to make efforts to end Russia's full-scale war, after which the reconstruction of Ukraine will be discussed.

He confirmed that the reconstruction process would be linked to the process by which Ukraine could become a member of the European Union, "but this will take several years."

"This will probably not yet affect the medium-term financial prospects of the European Union," added the German Chancellor, referring to the seven-year budget cycle of 2028-2034.

Merz also said that as long as Ukraine is under attack, joining the EU is impossible in any case.

Ursula von der Leyen presented the budget for 2028-2034: Ukraine is planned to receive 100 billion euros16.07.25, 22:19 • 3710 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Germany
Ukraine
