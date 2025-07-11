Merz named the condition under which frozen Russian assets can be unfrozen
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated in Rome that Russian assets could be unfrozen on the condition that Ukraine is compensated 500 billion euros. Frozen Russian assets abroad amount to over 300 billion euros.
Foreign assets of the Russian Federation may be unfrozen if the Kremlin compensates Ukraine with 500 billion euros. This was stated in Rome during a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to him, Russia may remain without access to its assets abroad until it fulfills this condition.
We estimate the material damage at approximately 500 billion euros. Russia must compensate for this damage. Until this happens, Russia will not and should not get access to frozen Russian assets
For reference
Frozen Russian assets abroad amount to over 300 billion euros, most of which are located in European countries. The European Union is considering options for using these funds to rebuild Ukraine and ensure its defense.
Recall
Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated in the Bundestag that diplomatic means for resolving the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine have been exhausted. He promised further assistance to Ukraine and criticized Russia for attacks on civilian targets.
Germany ready to buy Patriots from US for Ukraine - Merz10.07.25, 16:22 • 1685 views