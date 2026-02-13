$42.990.04
ukenru
01:41 PM
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
11:25 AM
10:00 AM
Merz does not yet see Russia's readiness for negotiations and gave a forecast for the end of the war

Kyiv • UNN

 Kyiv • UNN

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Russia is not ready for serious negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine. He believes that the war will end when Russia is economically and potentially militarily exhausted.

Merz does not yet see Russia's readiness for negotiations and gave a forecast for the end of the war

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Russia is not yet ready for serious negotiations regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, and that the war will only end when Russia is at least economically, and potentially militarily, exhausted, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

"Russia is not yet ready for serious negotiations," Merz said regarding US-led talks to end the Kremlin's war against Ukraine during a Q&A session at the Munich Security Conference.

"This war will only end when Russia is at least economically, potentially militarily exhausted. We are approaching that time," he said. "But we are not there yet."

Merz began his speech with words about a "new phase of open conflict" that erupted with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This brought "deeper changes in the world than even we in this room could have imagined," Merz said.

Merz diagnosed the problem by stating that the old world order, "however imperfect it was in its time, no longer exists."

According to him, Russia commits war crimes in Ukraine every day, and China may soon equal the US militarily. US claims to leadership "have been questioned and perhaps lost."

Merz announced talks with Macron on nuclear shield amid call for new relations with US13.02.26, 15:57 • 762 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
Friedrich Merz
Germany
China
Ukraine