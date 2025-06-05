Merz at the White House said that "Nord Stream-2" was a "mistake"

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a meeting with US President Donald Trump stated that "Nord Stream-2" was a "mistake", UNN reports citing The Guardian.

Details

As the publication notes, Trump during the meeting with Merz again mentioned the "Nord Stream-2" pipeline and the fact that he stopped its operation.

"It was a mistake," Merz admitted.

In turn, the American leader recalled a conversation with former German leader Angela Merkel.

I used to talk to Angela: "Wait a minute, we're spending all this money to protect you from Russia, and you're giving Russia billions of dollars a month. What kind of deal is this?" - Trump summarized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House.

This is the first personal meeting between the leaders of the United States and Germany, which takes place against the background of discussions on a number of important international issues.