MEP demands the US return the Statue of Liberty: what is the reason
Raphael Glucksmann called on the US to return the Statue of Liberty to France, criticizing the Trump administration for supporting tyranny. He criticized the US position on the war in Ukraine.
French Member of the European Parliament Raphaël Glucksmann stated that the United States of America is obliged to return the Statue of Liberty to France, which was gifted by Paris in the 19th century. This is reported by AFP with reference to the congress of the Place Publique party, reports UNN.
On Sunday, March 16, Raphaël Glucksmann spoke at the congress of his Place Publique party. In his speech, he addressed "Americans who have chosen the side of tyrants," referring to the administration of Donald Trump.
We are going to say to the Americans... who are firing researchers for expressing scientific freedom: "Return the Statue of Liberty to us." We gave it to you, but obviously you despise it. So it will be just great here with us
The politician criticized the US position on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and called for "democratic resistance" to confront the far-right forces.
More than half of Americans believe that Trump is too close to Moscow. At the same time, almost half support his idea of military support for Ukraine in exchange for a share of mineral wealth.
