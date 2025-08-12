Men illegally crossing the border harm Ukraine's image - SBGS

During illegal crossing of the Ukrainian border, men who do so harm Ukraine's image, as this is our state's responsibility to the countries we border. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, writes UNN.

Men who illegally flee abroad harm Ukraine's image, because this is our responsibility to the countries we border. – reported the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

He added that border guards will continue to do everything possible to prevent further cases of illegal border crossing.

Border guards will continue to do everything possible to prevent illegal border crossings. That is why we are increasing the number of border patrols, involving drones and video cameras. - added Demchenko.

Addition

Border guards of the Mukachevo detachment detained a fake ambulance that was transporting a draft dodger to Romania. The man was supposed to pay 10,000 US dollars for the transportation.

A 48-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi region tried to cross the border with Moldova on a paraglider bought online for 500 euros. He was detained by border guards of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi detachment even before takeoff.