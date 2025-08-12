Men illegally crossing the border harm Ukraine's image - SBGS

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
01:48 PM • 6102 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 7690 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 12771 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 28137 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 29970 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 35072 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 22473 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 17079 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
August 12, 08:17 AM • 13942 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14933 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4.1m/s
35%
755mm
Popular news
Occupiers in Donetsk region cut off water supply to homes due to refusal of Russian documents - CNSAugust 12, 05:04 AM • 12754 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 29918 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYTAugust 12, 06:46 AM • 26258 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late AugustAugust 12, 07:04 AM • 38227 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 29934 views
Publications
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto01:48 PM • 6102 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 28137 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 29970 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 35072 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 30429 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 30321 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 29021 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 185681 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 128539 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 244540 views
Actual
Truth Social
Facebook
Starlink
COVID-19
Financial Times

Men illegally crossing the border harm Ukraine's image - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1148 views

SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko stated that illegal border crossing by men harms Ukraine's image. Border guards are strengthening measures to prevent such cases.

Men illegally crossing the border harm Ukraine's image - SBGS

During illegal crossing of the Ukrainian border, men who do so harm Ukraine's image, as this is our state's responsibility to the countries we border. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, writes UNN.

Men who illegally flee abroad harm Ukraine's image, because this is our responsibility to the countries we border.

– reported the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

He added that border guards will continue to do everything possible to prevent further cases of illegal border crossing.

Border guards will continue to do everything possible to prevent illegal border crossings. That is why we are increasing the number of border patrols, involving drones and video cameras.

- added Demchenko.

Addition

Border guards of the Mukachevo detachment detained a fake ambulance that was transporting a draft dodger to Romania. The man was supposed to pay 10,000 US dollars for the transportation.

A 48-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi region tried to cross the border with Moldova on a paraglider bought online for 500 euros. He was detained by border guards of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi detachment even before takeoff.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova