Meloni spoke with Erdogan on the eve of possible negotiations in Istanbul

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel
09:24 PM • 2118 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 48498 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 54782 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 75559 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 75317 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152899 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 71800 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156540 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 149374 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90340 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1m/s
70%
747mm
Popular news

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 58299 views

Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of negotiations with the Russian Federation without Putin's participation

May 13, 03:22 PM • 3968 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 24536 views

The fall of Russian oil in rubles: the cost of supplies from the Russian Federation is approaching a two-year minimum

May 13, 04:58 PM • 4672 views

Macron demands 30-day truce in Ukraine "on land, at sea and in the air" - Le Figaro

07:41 PM • 4358 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 48498 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 58310 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152899 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156540 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 149374 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Poland

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 24544 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 86526 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 86258 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 87458 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87696 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

Meloni spoke with Erdogan on the eve of possible negotiations in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Italian Prime Minister Meloni called on Russia to cease fire for 30 days as a sign of readiness for negotiations. She thanked Erdogan for Turkey's commitment to reaching a negotiated solution that would end the war.

Meloni spoke with Erdogan on the eve of possible negotiations in Istanbul

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire as a gesture of willingness to peace. This was reported on the website of the Italian government, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that Meloni had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Given Turkey's willingness to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, the two leaders discussed diplomatic prospects and reaffirmed their support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

- the message reads.

It is indicated that the Italian Prime Minister thanked Erdogan for Turkey's commitment to achieving a negotiated solution that would end the conflict, and reiterated her hope that Russia, as Ukraine has done, will respond positively to the invitation to negotiations at the highest level and agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire as a "concrete sign of readiness for peace."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi believes that if the meeting in Turkey does not lead to a ceasefire, it will be a failure and will mean that Russia is not ready for diplomacy.

Austria offers Vienna for peace talks on the war in Ukraine - Chancellor13.05.25, 00:58 • 3022 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Giorgia Meloni
Italy
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$66.57
Bitcoin
$104,116.30
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.74
Золото
$3,258.19
Ethereum
$2,680.04