Meloni spoke with Erdogan on the eve of possible negotiations in Istanbul

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called on Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire as a gesture of willingness to peace. This was reported on the website of the Italian government, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that Meloni had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Given Turkey's willingness to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, the two leaders discussed diplomatic prospects and reaffirmed their support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. - the message reads.

It is indicated that the Italian Prime Minister thanked Erdogan for Turkey's commitment to achieving a negotiated solution that would end the conflict, and reiterated her hope that Russia, as Ukraine has done, will respond positively to the invitation to negotiations at the highest level and agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire as a "concrete sign of readiness for peace."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi believes that if the meeting in Turkey does not lead to a ceasefire, it will be a failure and will mean that Russia is not ready for diplomacy.

