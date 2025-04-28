Meloni and von der Leyen agreed on efforts to resume dialogue with US President Trump - media

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 7440 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 13084 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 22339 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 51037 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 96385 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 88454 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 64755 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 130107 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 66810 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52034 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
1m/s
36%
762 mm
Popular news

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

April 27, 09:18 PM • 14733 views

Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters

April 27, 09:35 PM • 12649 views

In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

April 27, 09:58 PM • 12932 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

03:17 AM • 8886 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 10998 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 7440 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 130107 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 107692 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 136431 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 186742 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Usyk

Kim Jong Un

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Iran

China

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 96385 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 41226 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 76746 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 67616 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 71238 views
Actual

Truth Social

The Washington Post

Tesla Model Y

Fox News

FAB-250

Meloni and von der Leyen agreed on efforts to resume dialogue with US President Trump - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

Giorgia Meloni and Ursula von der Leyen discussed transatlantic priorities and resuming dialogue with Donald Trump. They also spoke about support for Ukraine and security.

Meloni and von der Leyen agreed on efforts to resume dialogue with US President Trump - media

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a telephone conversation on Saturday evening to discuss transatlantic priorities and efforts to resume dialogue with United States President Donald Trump, UNN writes, citing Euractiv.

Details

After attending the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a telephone conversation on Saturday evening, focusing on key transatlantic challenges. The conversation focused on further support for Ukraine, the development of a security system ahead of the NATO summit, and delicate negotiations with the Trump administration on trade tariffs.

The call took place after a brief exchange of views between von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump in the Vatican. This was their first meeting since Trump's return to the White House earlier this year. According to sources close to Meloni, quoted by Corriere della Sera, the Italian prime minister has been working intensively behind the scenes to facilitate this first contact, which she considers "very important".

Between the EU and the US: Meloni tries to keep the coalition afloat amid questions about Ukraine and the rearmament of Europe - Politico 03.04.25, 17:39 • 10726 views

In the Italian government, this episode is seen as a boost to the role that Meloni is trying to win for herself: recognition as a mediator in the West. The same Palazzo Chigi sources also claim that Meloni is credited with informal negotiations between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in St. Peter's Basilica.

In a social media post, Meloni's Brothers of Italy party called the day "historic," emphasizing the prime minister's role in "advancing solutions to the most delicate issues affecting international relations." The post praised Meloni's diplomatic efforts, which were "carefully and discreetly woven, without seeking to be the center of attention, even when the eyes of the whole world were on Rome - the capital of Christianity, and thanks to our Prime Minister, also world diplomacy."

Ahead of the funeral of Pope Francis, which brought together 170 delegations from around the world, the Italian government clearly ruled out any official meetings between EU officials and Trump, calling such meetings "bad taste" given the solemn nature of the event.

However, both von der Leyen and Trump have expressed their willingness to hold an official meeting in the near future. Meloni, who offered to host an EU-US summit during her visit to Washington last week, hopes it will take place before the NATO summit scheduled for the end of June.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni held a meeting in Rome. The focus was on the importance of increasing pressure on Russia and security guarantees.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Giorgia Meloni
European Commission
Rome
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Brent
$65.97
Bitcoin
$94,600.40
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,294.66
Ethereum
$1,804.24