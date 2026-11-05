Melania Trump outraged by the US's aggressive immigration policy after acquaintances were deported

Donald and Melania Trump. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

Melania Trump is not thrilled with U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policy on deporting immigrants. Over the past year, she has repeatedly voiced her displeasure to close advisers — because people she knew had been deported, reports UNN, citing TMZ.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the first lady told aides that some people she knew were being expelled from the country, and this greatly angered her.

In this regard, Trump reportedly told his advisers that Stephen Miller — the White House deputy chief of staff responsible for homeland security matters — had gone too far with his immigration policy by trying to arrest and deport every undocumented immigrant residing in the United States. At the same time, in other conversations with aides, Trump reportedly supported Miller's tough immigration methods.

Number of migrant arrests at the U.S. border has risen by 50% since the start of Trump's second term

The WSJ also notes that Republicans in Texas and Florida had privately opposed Miller's hard-line position on immigration and complained about it to the White House.

As is known, immigration was one of the most contentious issues during Trump's second term. At the same time, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) faced sharp criticism over the methods it used when detaining migrants residing in the country without documentation.

Some of these operations escalated into violence and resulted in fatalities — in particular, several U.S. citizens were killed.

The US deported more than 25,000 migrants to third countries under secret agreements - investigation