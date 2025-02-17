Medical situation is critical: the number of patients with flu and ARVI is growing in occupied Mariupol

In occupied Mariupol, the anti-epidemic situation is deteriorating, with healthcare at a critically low level, UNN reports, citing the Mariupol City Council.

Details

According to the pseudo-mayor of Mariupol, Oleh Morhun, the situation with flu and ARVI is getting worse in the occupied city

In this regard, the city's 50th school has been quarantined. At the same time, the healthcare situation in the city is critical. Due to the lack of children's infectious diseases departments in the city, children with SARS and infectious diseases are taken to Nikolske or Donetsk.

Mariupol residents have repeatedly complained about the lack of pediatricians and long queues. However, the occupiers are not responding to the problem, the city council said.

