Umerov to attend Ramstein meeting tomorrow, Zelenskyy expected to attend - media

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will participate in the Ramstein meeting on January 9. The participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected, but depends on security factors in Ukraine. This was reported by a Suspilne source, UNN reports.

It is known that on January 9, the 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, which includes more than 50 countries, will take place in Germany. This will be the last meeting chaired by the current US administration before Trump's inauguration.

The Ramstein meeting, which was scheduled to take place in October 2024 and was to be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden, was postponed after Biden canceled his trip to Germany due to Hurricane Milton in the United States.

The Ukrainian president said that during the 25th meeting in the Ramstein format, Ukraine would present its "victory plan" to all partners.

