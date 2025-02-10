Media: Suspension of US aid jeopardizes investigation of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 34187 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 75878 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 99568 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113055 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 92779 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122413 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102053 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113182 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116816 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156989 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101520 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 80622 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 51838 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102982 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 80887 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113055 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122413 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156989 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147389 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179594 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 80887 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102982 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135660 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137517 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165593 views
Media: Suspension of US aid jeopardizes investigation of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42064 views

The suspension of US funding will affect the investigation of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. Six projects worth $89 million, including evidence collection and victim assistance, are at risk.

The freezing of foreign funding by the administration of US President Donald Trump will affect the prosecution of Russia for war crimes in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the Trump administration's freeze on foreign funding has begun to affect international efforts to hold Russia accountable for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

It is noted that Ukraine has opened more than 140 thousand cases of war crimes after Moscow's invasion in February 2022, which killed tens of thousands of people.

“Russia has consistently denied war crimes committed by its forces during the conflict. International initiatives funded by the United States, such as the Advisory Group on Atrocity Crimes in Ukraine, have provided expertise and oversight to the Ukrainian authorities. Western partners have praised Kyiv for investigating alleged crimes while the war is still ongoing,” the newspaper adds.

The document on U.S. funding and cuts, seen by Reuters, also shows that six U.S.-funded projects of the Attorney General's Office, valued at $89 million, are at stake.

“Funding for at least five of these projects has already been frozen. The projects worked on a variety of issues, from preserving evidence from the battlefield to anti-corruption initiatives and reforming the Ukrainian prosecution system,” the publication writes.

Two of these projects were funded by USAID, three by the International Bureau of Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, and one by the State Department itself. Of that funding, $47 million was directly allocated to war crimes prosecutions, the document says.

However, due to the suspension of payments, almost 40 experts from the International Criminal Justice Initiative at Georgetown University, a key implementer of the ACA program, stopped working.

In addition, one of the advisors in the Prosecutor General's Office was put on leave, and a project to assist victims of war-related sexual violence was suspended

Recall

The Trump administration is preparing a massive cut in USAID staff, leaving only 294 employees out of more than 10,000. The decision threatens global humanitarian aid and disease control programs.

A US federal judge has temporarily barred the Trump administration from furloughing 2,200 USAID employees. The court sided with two federal employee associations that challenged the decision to effectively close the agency.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

