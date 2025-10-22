Media prohibited from publishing names of suspects before verdict - Supreme Court ruling

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 9994 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
04:19 PM • 11245 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 13080 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 14915 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 24001 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 23495 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 13793 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 12361 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 10916 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 9812 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1m/s
98%
749mm
Popular news
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhotoOctober 22, 09:28 AM • 29537 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhotoOctober 22, 10:17 AM • 30822 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 27640 views
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedulesOctober 22, 10:59 AM • 13410 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 21463 views
Publications
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 9984 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 23998 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 23495 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 21496 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 27680 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ulf Kristersson
Andriy Bilous
Andriy Kostin
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sweden
Great Britain
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 10116 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 33220 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 48015 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 57293 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 47202 views
Actual
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

Media prohibited from publishing names of suspects before verdict - Supreme Court ruling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

The Supreme Court ruled that the publication of a suspect's name is prohibited until the verdict comes into force. This applies to public figures as well, regardless of public interest.

Media prohibited from publishing names of suspects before verdict - Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court concluded that the disclosure of the name of an individual suspected or accused of committing a criminal offense is prohibited until a guilty verdict of the court enters into force. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Supreme Court.

Details

Details "The use of the name of a person suspected or accused of committing a criminal offense is allowed only after a guilty verdict of the court against him enters into force, regardless of the public status of the person or public interest in the information," the court's decision states.

In the case reviewed by the Civil Cassation Court, the former head of an oil and gas production company filed a lawsuit against an online publication, in which he explained that the media's website published material about the change in his preventive measure and the notification of suspicion of financial fraud.

He noted that the media violated his non-property right to use his name, and asked the court to oblige the defendant to remove the mentioned publication. The court of first instance granted the claim, and the appeal confirmed it.

Recall

The Supreme Court of Ukraine confirmed the obligation of all citizens, regardless of religion, to serve in the Armed Forces during martial law. The decision was made in the case of a Jehovah's Witness who evaded mobilization.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Civil Code of Ukraine
Energy
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine