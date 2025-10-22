Media prohibited from publishing names of suspects before verdict - Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court concluded that the disclosure of the name of an individual suspected or accused of committing a criminal offense is prohibited until a guilty verdict of the court enters into force. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Supreme Court.

Details

Details "The use of the name of a person suspected or accused of committing a criminal offense is allowed only after a guilty verdict of the court against him enters into force, regardless of the public status of the person or public interest in the information," the court's decision states.

In the case reviewed by the Civil Cassation Court, the former head of an oil and gas production company filed a lawsuit against an online publication, in which he explained that the media's website published material about the change in his preventive measure and the notification of suspicion of financial fraud.

He noted that the media violated his non-property right to use his name, and asked the court to oblige the defendant to remove the mentioned publication. The court of first instance granted the claim, and the appeal confirmed it.

Recall

The Supreme Court of Ukraine confirmed the obligation of all citizens, regardless of religion, to serve in the Armed Forces during martial law. The decision was made in the case of a Jehovah's Witness who evaded mobilization.