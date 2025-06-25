Media: NATO leaders pledge to support Ukraine in final summit statement
Kyiv • UNN
NATO leaders in The Hague pledge to support Ukraine in the final summit statement, which includes a line on continued support for Ukraine, as well as a line on "the long-term threat that Russia poses to Euro-Atlantic security."
Details
The document reportedly contains a line promising further support for Ukraine and stating that its "security contributes to ours", but does not contain a direct condemnation of Russia.
However, as indicated, it contains a separate line about the "long-term threat that Russia poses to Euro-Atlantic security".
Additionally
Earlier, The Telegraph reported that NATO allies agreed to soften criticism of Russia in a statement to be signed by leaders.
