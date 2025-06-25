Media: NATO leaders pledge to support Ukraine in final summit statement

NATO leaders pledge to support Ukraine in the final statement of the summit in The Hague, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

The document reportedly contains a line promising further support for Ukraine and stating that its "security contributes to ours", but does not contain a direct condemnation of Russia.

However, as indicated, it contains a separate line about the "long-term threat that Russia poses to Euro-Atlantic security".

Additionally

Earlier, The Telegraph reported that NATO allies agreed to soften criticism of Russia in a statement to be signed by leaders.

