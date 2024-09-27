Media: Israel tried to eliminate Hezbollah leader during strike on Beirut

The target of the Israeli strike on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut was the movement's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Axios writes about this with reference to its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

The newspaper notes that this was the largest Israeli strike in Beirut since the 2006 war in Lebanon . The source assures that although senior Hezbollah officials were present at the headquarters , the main target was the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

However, according to the newspaper, the IDF has no confirmation whether it was hit.

It is noted that of the strikes hit residential buildings. No civilian casualties have been reported so far.

Recall

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced a strike on Hezbollah headquarters. According to him, the headquarters was deliberately built under residential buildings in Beirut to be used as a human shield.