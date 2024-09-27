Media: Israel tried to eliminate Hezbollah leader during strike on Beirut

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 75980 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104565 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168684 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138774 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143657 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139239 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182910 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112097 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173385 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104762 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100911 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110614 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112750 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 53543 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 60107 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168688 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182912 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173387 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200755 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189656 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142248 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142260 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146946 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138349 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155207 views
Media: Israel tried to eliminate Hezbollah leader during strike on Beirut

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21210 views

Israel has struck Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut in an attempt to eliminate the movement's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. This is the largest Israeli strike in Beirut since 2006, but the results of the attack are still unknown.

The target of the Israeli strike on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut was the movement's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Axios writes about this with reference to its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

The newspaper notes that this was  the largest Israeli strike in Beirut since the 2006 war in Lebanon . The source assures that although senior Hezbollah officials were present at the headquarters , the main target was the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

However, according to the newspaper, the IDF has no confirmation whether it was hit.

It is noted that of the strikes hit residential buildings. No civilian casualties have been reported so far.

Recall

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced a strike on Hezbollah headquarters.  According to him, the headquarters was deliberately built under residential buildings in Beirut to be used as a human shield.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
israelIsrael
lebanonLebanon
daniel-hagariDaniel Hagari

