Mayor: Russia's missile strike on UNESCO-listed historic center of Odesa damages about 15 monuments

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34523 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71254 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103439 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106741 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124991 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102604 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130630 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103600 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113334 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103865 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96828 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113489 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30361 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107951 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 34558 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124995 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130631 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163354 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153380 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4487 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11170 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107951 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113489 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138839 views
Mayor: Russia's missile strike on UNESCO-listed historic center of Odesa damages about 15 monuments

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32132 views

A Russian missile attack damaged about 15 historic buildings in the center of Odesa, including the Bristol Hotel. Among the affected buildings are the Philharmonic and museums under UNESCO protection.

A missile attack by the Russian Federation, which targeted the Historic Center of Odesa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, damaged about 15 historic buildings in the center of Odesa, and the Bristol Hotel building was heavily damaged, Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

On 31.01.2025, the Historic Center of Odesa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was again the target of a missile attack. The building of the Bristol Hotel, one of the most prominent architectural structures in the city center, suffered significant damage, the extent of which has not yet been determined. Nearby historic buildings were damaged as a result of the powerful blast wave. About 15 cultural heritage monuments sustained varying degrees of damage

- Trukhanov wrote.

According to him, the main damage was broken window panes and displaced carpentry.

"Among the affected objects are two monuments of national importance: the Philharmonic (New Exchange), the Vuchin House, and two museums: The Museum of Western and Eastern Art and a branch of the Literary Museum (Sikar House)," Trukhanov said.

According to him, the stained-glass windows and authentic carpentry filling of large windows with semicircular ends in the buildings of the Union of Architects of Ukraine and Porto Franco Bank suffered significant damage.

"The most valuable of the damaged buildings from an architectural and social point of view is the Philharmonic (Nova Byrzha). The blast wave knocked out the authentic carpentry of the main entrance, damaged the stained glass windows and interior decoration. The impact of the attack on the main structures will be assessed by specialists after an additional inspection," said Trukhanov.

Since 2023, the Philharmonic building has been under enhanced UNESCO protection under the Second Protocol of 1999 to the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

Odesa region attacked by Russian “Shaheds” at night: an elderly woman and a child were injured, the consequences are shown01.02.25, 12:51 • 27965 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCultureUNN-Odesa
unescoUNESCO
odesaOdesa

