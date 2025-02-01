Odesa region attacked by Russian “Shaheds” at night: an elderly woman and a child were injured, the consequences are shown

Russian troops attacked Odesa region at night with Shahed attack drones, damaging five private houses and a gas pipeline, injuring a 77-year-old woman and a child, the Odesa regional prosecutor's office said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 1, at night, the Russian armed forces attacked Odesa region with drones, preliminary of the Shahed-136 type.

At least five private houses, outbuildings and a gas pipeline were damaged in Odesa district. 77-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl suffer acute stress reaction - the prosecutor's office said.

Under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Addendum

On January 31, in the evening, the Russian armed forces attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles, presumably of the Iskander type. In the central part of the city, a hotel building was destroyed, windows were smashed and facades in nearby buildings and premises were damaged. 7 people were reported injured.

