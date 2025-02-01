Number of victims of missile attack on Odesa increased to seven: new photo details

The number of victims of a Russian missile strike on Odesa has increased to seven people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

Details

On Friday, at 23:48, the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, reported on his Telegram channel about the new number of victims of the enemy attack on the city.

Seven people have been injured as a result of Russian terrorists' attack on the historic center of Odesa - Oleg Kiper wrote in Telegram.

The official added that everyone is in moderate condition. The victims are being provided with all necessary assistance.

Emergency services continue to work at the site.

Recall

A Russian attack damaged the Bristol Hotel in central Odesa. Prior to the incident, high-speed targets were spotted in the Black Sea and explosions were heard in the city.

