Zelensky on Russia's attack on Odesa: preliminary ballistics

Work continues in Odesa after Russian missile strikes. Preliminary - ballistics. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, UNN reports .

"Now in the south of our country - in Odesa - work is underway after the Russian missile strikes. The first step is ballistics. The strikes are just on the city, on ordinary civilian buildings. Again and again: Air defense is the first priority, we are working with all partners to give more protection to our state," Zelensky said.

Addendum

A Russian attack damaged the luxury hotel Bristol in the center of Odesa.

Later, Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said that two people were injured in the Russian attack on the historic center of Odesa and were being taken to hospitals. A building in the UNESCO protected zone was damaged.