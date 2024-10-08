Mayor: Russians hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a KAB
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, Russian troops attacked a high-rise building in the Kyiv district with a guided aerial bomb. Mayor Igor Terekhov reported the attack, details of the incident are being clarified.
In Kharkiv, Russian troops have preliminarily struck a high-rise building in the Kyiv district with a guided aerial bomb , Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Tuesday, UNN reports .
A preliminary KAB strike on a high-rise building in the Kyiv district. Details are being clarified
Earlier it was reported about explosion in Kharkiv.