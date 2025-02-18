ukenru
Mayor: Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense system in operation

Mayor: Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense system in operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62041 views

Explosions have been reported in Kyiv, and air defense forces are operating. Several groups of drones were spotted in Ukrainian airspace, and an air alert was declared in a number of regions.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, air defense forces are working. This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Air defense forces are working in the capital. Stay in shelters!" 

- Klitschko said.

The Air Force reported several groups of drones in Ukrainian airspace. Air alert has been declared in a number of regions.

Air defense forces are working in Zaporizhzhia18.02.25, 21:11 • 47104 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kyivKyiv

