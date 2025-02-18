Mayor: Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense system in operation

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, air defense forces are working. This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Air defense forces are working in the capital. Stay in shelters!" - Klitschko said.

The Air Force reported several groups of drones in Ukrainian airspace. Air alert has been declared in a number of regions.

Air defense forces are working in Zaporizhzhia