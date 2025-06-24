$41.870.04
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
05:47 PM • 4224 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Massive Russian strike on Dnipro on June 24: death toll rises to 17 24 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1418 views

The death toll in Dnipro has risen to 17, with 279 people injured, including 27 children. Almost a hundred people remain hospitalized, 12 of them in serious condition.

Massive Russian strike on Dnipro on June 24: death toll rises to 17

In Dnipro, the number of dead due to the massive Russian missile attack on June 24 increased to 17. 279 people have already been injured, among them 27 children. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak as of 8:30 p.m., UNN reports.

Details

Almost a hundred of them remain in hospitals with injuries of varying severity.

Again tragic news from Dnipro. The death toll has risen to 17. 279 were injured, including 27 children. Doctors are nearby, providing the necessary medical care. Sincere condolences to all relatives and friends...

- he wrote on Telegram.

As Lysak noted, among those who remain in hospitals, 12 people are in serious condition.

Also, medical care has already been provided to 18 children, the youngest of whom is only six months old, the official added.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 24, Russian occupiers hit the city of Dnipro with missiles. The enemy attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including a dormitory and a gymnasium, and also damaged a train, causing injuries to passengers.

As a result of the attack on Dnipro, 11 people died, more than 100 people were injured.

In addition, Russian missiles hit the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region. There are also dead and injured there.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
