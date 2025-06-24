Massive Russian strike on Dnipro on June 24: death toll rises to 17 24 June 2025

In Dnipro, the number of dead due to the massive Russian missile attack on June 24 increased to 17. 279 people have already been injured, among them 27 children. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak as of 8:30 p.m., UNN reports.

Details

Almost a hundred of them remain in hospitals with injuries of varying severity.

Again tragic news from Dnipro. The death toll has risen to 17. 279 were injured, including 27 children. Doctors are nearby, providing the necessary medical care. Sincere condolences to all relatives and friends... - he wrote on Telegram.

As Lysak noted, among those who remain in hospitals, 12 people are in serious condition.

Also, medical care has already been provided to 18 children, the youngest of whom is only six months old, the official added.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 24, Russian occupiers hit the city of Dnipro with missiles. The enemy attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including a dormitory and a gymnasium, and also damaged a train, causing injuries to passengers.

In addition, Russian missiles hit the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region. There are also dead and injured there.

