NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 7496 views

Exclusive
Publications
Exclusives
Massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv leaves 8 injured: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2756 views

Russian drones attacked Kharkiv and the region, injuring 8 people. At least 12 hits were recorded in four districts of the city, fires broke out, and houses and cars were damaged.

As a result of a massive attack by Russian troops with drones on Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 8, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the region reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv and the region with UAVs. According to preliminary data, 8 people were injured

- reported the State Emergency Service.

The Kharkiv region police clarified that eight people were injured as a result of a massive enemy drone attack in Kharkiv. "Eight people were injured, six of whom were taken to the hospital. Two citizens were provided with assistance on the spot," the police said.

"Preliminary, at least 12 hits by Russian UAVs have been recorded. Four districts of the city were hit," the police said.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, from 12:55 to 13:36, a massive shelling by "Shahed"-type drones was recorded in four districts of Kharkiv: Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi, Kyivskyi, and Novobavarskyi.

In particular, according to the police, a drone hit the road surface in the Kyivskyi district, causing a car to catch fire.

According to the State Emergency Service, fires broke out due to the Russian attack: a private house, a warehouse and an outbuilding, cars and dry grass were burning. Rescuers put out the fire. "The consequences of the attack are being eliminated," the State Emergency Service said.

Earlier, it was known about 7 victims as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

