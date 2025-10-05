Massive Russian attack on Vinnytsia region: industrial civilian facility hit

In the Vinnytsia region, due to a massive Russian attack, an industrial civilian facility was hit. This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, deputy head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, in her Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

As a result of the night's massive enemy attack in Vinnytsia region, an industrial civilian facility was hit. According to current information, there are no casualties. All relevant services are working on site. - Zabolotna wrote.

Addition

The Russians massively attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region at night. The target was critical infrastructure facilities.

Also, on the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia massively attacked Lviv with attack drones and missiles. Air defense forces were working in the city, explosions were heard. As a result of the enemy shelling, part of the city was de-energized.