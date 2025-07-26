Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv: 6 injured already, four of them rescuers

$41.770.00
49.100.00
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 19676 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 51595 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 148002 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 64518 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 63305 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 101954 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 41425 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 54518 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 51060 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91882 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kharkiv suffered a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation: the enemy used several types of weapons at onceJuly 26, 01:17 AM • 10682 views
Russian troops attacked Zmiiv in Kharkiv region with a missile and 10 UAVs: three people were injuredJuly 26, 02:00 AM • 11459 views
One person died in Dnipro due to massive shelling by the Russian FederationJuly 26, 03:45 AM • 12557 views
Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 26, 04:20 AM • 15020 views
US and China confront each other over Ukraine at UN - Reuters07:20 AM • 8662 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 148002 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 101954 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 153580 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 127828 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 147420 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
Coldplay Concert Scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow Becomes "Interim Spokesperson" for Astronomer After CEO and HR Director Resign11:00 AM • 262 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flag06:28 AM • 5904 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 255902 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 369310 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 448091 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
MIM-104 Patriot

Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv: 6 injured already, four of them rescuers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

All fires in Kharkiv have been extinguished after the combined air strike. Six people were injured in the attack, including four State Emergency Service employees.

Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv: 6 injured already, four of them rescuers

As a result of Russia's massive attack on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to six, including four rescuers; all fires after the enemy strike have been extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"In Kharkiv, all fires caused by the combined enemy air strike have been extinguished," the State Emergency Service noted.

"As a result of this terrorist attack by the Russians, 6 people were injured, including 4 employees of the State Emergency Service," the report says.

Emergency workers, as indicated, rescued 6 people, including 2 children.

More than 70 rescuers and 18 units of State Emergency Service equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian terror.

Kharkiv survived a massive night attack by the Russian Federation: 5 injured, including 3 rescuers26.07.25, 09:14 • 2276 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kharkiv
