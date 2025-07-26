Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv: 6 injured already, four of them rescuers

As a result of Russia's massive attack on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to six, including four rescuers; all fires after the enemy strike have been extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"In Kharkiv, all fires caused by the combined enemy air strike have been extinguished," the State Emergency Service noted.

"As a result of this terrorist attack by the Russians, 6 people were injured, including 4 employees of the State Emergency Service," the report says.

Emergency workers, as indicated, rescued 6 people, including 2 children.

More than 70 rescuers and 18 units of State Emergency Service equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian terror.

Kharkiv survived a massive night attack by the Russian Federation: 5 injured, including 3 rescuers