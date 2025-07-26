Kharkiv survived a massive night attack by the Russian Federation: 5 injured, including 3 rescuers

Kharkiv was subjected to a massive attack by Russian troops overnight, fires broke out, there is destruction, 5 people are known to have been injured, including 3 rescuers, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This night, Kharkiv was hit again. More than 20 enemy strikes in almost three night hours - 4 guided aerial bombs, 2 ballistic missiles, and then 15 "Shaheds". Five people were injured. Among them are three rescuers. - Terekhov wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy mercilessly shelled Kharkiv and the region with guided aerial bombs, missiles, and drones for three hours overnight.

In the Kyiv district, enemy shelling caused large-scale fires on the territory of an enterprise. "As soon as State Emergency Service units arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire, the enemy launched a repeated strike," the State Emergency Service reported.

According to Terekhov, residential high-rise buildings, a civilian enterprise, roads, and the contact network were damaged in the city. As of morning, the liquidation of 7 fires in the Kyiv district was ongoing.

The State Emergency Service confirmed that 5 people were injured, 3 of whom are State Emergency Service employees. "3 fire and rescue vehicles were damaged. Despite the danger, firefighters rescued people from under shelling and moved them to shelters. In total, 6 people were rescued, including 2 children," the State Emergency Service noted.

In the city of Zmiiv, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, according to the State Emergency Service, shelling led to a fire on the territory of a civilian enterprise and in the private sector. Production and warehouse buildings, an outbuilding, and grass were burning. "Here, 3 people were preliminarily injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

