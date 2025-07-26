Kharkiv survived a massive night attack by the Russian Federation: 5 injured, including 3 rescuers

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 15746 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 40821 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 134638 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 56937 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 56752 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 94007 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 40174 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 53818 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50817 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91746 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.6m/s
64%
748mm
Popular news
In Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit a tower craneJuly 25, 09:14 PM • 6722 views
Romania commented on the possible transfer of an additional Patriot to UkraineJuly 25, 09:26 PM • 9690 views
Cancellation of decisions to rename streets in honor of Ukraine's defenders is unacceptable - UINPJuly 25, 09:40 PM • 9390 views
One person died in Dnipro due to massive shelling by the Russian Federation03:45 AM • 4168 views
Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04:20 AM • 8918 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 134639 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 94008 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 148983 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 123683 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 143204 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flag06:28 AM • 6 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 253528 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 367182 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 446077 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 446192 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Kharkiv survived a massive night attack by the Russian Federation: 5 injured, including 3 rescuers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Russian terrorists shelled Kharkiv and the region for three hours, causing large-scale fires and destruction. 8 people were injured, including 3 rescuers, and 3 fire trucks were damaged.

Kharkiv survived a massive night attack by the Russian Federation: 5 injured, including 3 rescuers

Kharkiv was subjected to a massive attack by Russian troops overnight, fires broke out, there is destruction, 5 people are known to have been injured, including 3 rescuers, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This night, Kharkiv was hit again. More than 20 enemy strikes in almost three night hours - 4 guided aerial bombs, 2 ballistic missiles, and then 15 "Shaheds". Five people were injured. Among them are three rescuers.

- Terekhov wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy mercilessly shelled Kharkiv and the region with guided aerial bombs, missiles, and drones for three hours overnight.

In the Kyiv district, enemy shelling caused large-scale fires on the territory of an enterprise. "As soon as State Emergency Service units arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire, the enemy launched a repeated strike," the State Emergency Service reported.

According to Terekhov, residential high-rise buildings, a civilian enterprise, roads, and the contact network were damaged in the city. As of morning, the liquidation of 7 fires in the Kyiv district was ongoing.

The State Emergency Service confirmed that 5 people were injured, 3 of whom are State Emergency Service employees. "3 fire and rescue vehicles were damaged. Despite the danger, firefighters rescued people from under shelling and moved them to shelters. In total, 6 people were rescued, including 2 children," the State Emergency Service noted.

In the city of Zmiiv, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, according to the State Emergency Service, shelling led to a fire on the territory of a civilian enterprise and in the private sector. Production and warehouse buildings, an outbuilding, and grass were burning. "Here, 3 people were preliminarily injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

Kharkiv suffered a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation: the enemy used several types of weapons at once26.07.25, 04:17 • 3168 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Serpents
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9