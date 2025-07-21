Massive Russian attack: 500 rescuers eliminated the consequences, the longest fire was extinguished in Kharkiv - for 19 hours

Rescuers extinguished fires that arose as a result of Russian attacks - two people died, and 15 more were injured, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Fires remaining in Kyiv and Kharkiv have been extinguished. Rescuers worked at 11 locations in Kyiv and 4 in Kharkiv. More than 50 people were evacuated from damaged buildings. Emergency work is still ongoing at several locations. - the report says.

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, the fire in Kharkiv was extinguished for the longest time - for 19 hours.

"I thank every rescuer. They are tired, but resilient. And thanks to them, others live," Ihor Klymenko noted.

In total, about 500 rescuers and 150 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including engineering and special vehicles, were involved in eliminating the consequences. "Shark robotics" robots, which the State Emergency Service units recently received as part of the cooperation between the Governments of France and Ukraine, were also involved in extinguishing fires.

The State Emergency Service aviation carried out 17 water drops, totaling 34 tons. 91 people received help from State Emergency Service psychologists.

Sappers conducted a survey of the territory for explosive objects. At the site of one of the attacks in Kyiv, rescuers seized the warhead of an X-69 missile.

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on July 21, one person died, and another man was hospitalized with multiple injuries. The entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station was damaged, a fire was recorded on the roof of a residential building, and a fire in a kindergarten.