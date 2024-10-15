Massive “mining” across Ukraine: all reports received yesterday were false
Kyiv • UNN
Police checked more than 2,000 facilities after receiving bomb threats. All of the signals turned out to be false, with most coming from Russian IP addresses.
Law enforcers checked the facilities that received “bomb threats” yesterday - all of them turned out to be false, the National Police of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the National Police, police units checked all the establishments that had received bomb threats, all of which turned out to be false.
The vast majority of them came from Russian IP addresses. More than 2,000 calls were processed, mostly information about mining of administrative buildings. Criminal proceedings were initiated over knowingly false reports of a threat to the safety of citizens under Art. 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine
Today, in several regions of Ukraine, there are again “mines”. In Khmelnytsky, there were reports of mining of educational institutions. In Rivne, the building of the Rivne City Council was reported to be mined. In both cases, evacuation and inspection of the premises is underway.
Recall
Yesterday, on October 14, all regions of the country received anonymous letters to the e-mail addresses of state authorities, local governments and other facilities about “mining” their buildings.
The threatening lettersent to hundreds of organizations mentions Radio Liberty journalists, who are asked to be considered “guilty” of the allegedly planned bombings.