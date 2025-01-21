Massive massacre: pre-trial detention of former 155th Brigade commander Dmytro Riumshyn postponed

The election of a preventive measure for the former commander of the 155th Brigade Dmytro Ryumshyn was postponed until tomorrow, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to media reports, the meeting will be held in a closed session.

Law enforcement officials suspect the former brigade commander of inaction by the military authorities under martial law, stating that he "did not respond to offenses in his unit, including the unauthorized abandonment of the military unit by his soldiers." According to the investigation, some of the cases of SZH, occurred in the EU, where the brigade was undergoing training.

Dmytro Ryumshyn told Radio Liberty that he did not admit his guilt.

Earlier, UNN reported that the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the facts presented in the media regarding violations in the 155th mechanized brigade "Anna Kyivska", which was trained in France. At the same time, the French Ministry of Defense does not comment on the situation around the Ukrainian 155th Brigade.

Mykhailo Drapaty , Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commented on the scandal over violations in the 155th Mechanized Brigade "Anna Kyivska" and stated that a number of facts have been revealed.

Pursuant to the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a comprehensive group of the General Staff headed by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Oleh Apostol began work in the troops.