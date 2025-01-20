Massive SIZE: former commander of the 155th Brigade Anna Kyivska detained

The State Bureau of Investigation, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, detained the former commander of the 155th separate mechanized brigade named after Anna Kyivska, Dmytro Riumshyn, who allowed his subordinates to desert, in particular in France, where the brigade was training. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

...the former commander of the 155th separate mechanized brigade was detained for not responding to violations in his unit, including the unauthorized abandonment of the military unit by his soldiers - the statement said.

According to UNN sources , this is Colonel Dmytro Riumshyn, who headed the brigade until December 2024.

The SBI notes that the commander deliberately failed to perform other actions assigned to him by his official duties, in particular, in 2024 he did not send any reports to the pre-trial investigation authorities regarding subordinate servicemen who committed criminal offenses.

"It has been established that the colonel had information about the SZH in his brigade over the past year. The command staff of the military unit reported to him not only verbally, but also wrote reports and reports on the facts of criminal offenses committed by subordinate servicemen. In particular, those related to the unauthorized leaving of the military unit and the place of service, as well as the failure of servicemen to return from vacations, business trips and sick leave. However, the commander, contrary to the requirements of the law, did not inform the pre-trial investigation authorities about the facts," the SBI noted.

The Bureau emphasized that due to the commander's actions, law enforcement officers could not begin the procedure for finding and returning servicemen to the military unit and reserve battalions, or in some cases ensure that they serve their sentences for crimes committed.

Some subordinates periodically left the place of service without permission, then returned voluntarily, and then did it again, feeling complete impunity for such illegal acts. The commander also did not take measures to eliminate the causes and conditions that contributed to the unauthorized leaving of the military unit by his subordinates.

In particular, the colonel unreasonably included men who were not motivated to perform military service in the lists of persons who were planned to undergo training in France. Among them were individuals who had been subject to warnings and prohibitions in instructions and orders from senior management.

In particular, 22 servicemen who were called up for mobilization from border regions, but their place of registration is in other regions, as well as 15 servicemen who were brought to administrative responsibility in 2024 on the eve of their mobilization for military service for attempting to illegally cross the state border outside of state border crossing points. As a result, 56 soldiers of the brigade left the training grounds in France without permission.

"Law enforcers detained a former brigade commander of the 155th Brigade. He will be taken to Kyiv to be served with a notice of suspicion of failure by a military official to report to a pre-trial investigation body about a subordinate who committed a criminal offense, as well as other intentional failure by a military official to perform actions that he or she was required to perform by his or her official duties, which was committed under martial law and caused significant damage (Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. It is also planned to file a petition to the court to impose on the suspect a preventive measure in the form of detention," the SBI summarized.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the facts presented in the media regarding violations in the 155th mechanized brigade "Anna Kyivska", which was trained in France. At the same time, the French Ministry of Defense has not commented on the situation around the Ukrainian 155th Brigade.

Mykhailo Drapatyi , Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commented on the scandal over violations in the 155th Mechanized Brigade "Anna Kyivska" and stated that a number of facts have been revealed.

Pursuant to the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a comprehensive group of the General Staff headed by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Oleh Apostol began work in the troops .