Massive SIZE: former commander of the 155th Brigade Anna Kyivska detained

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102791 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103080 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111079 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113631 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135750 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104617 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138341 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103864 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113505 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117034 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123138 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 82159 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118308 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 56136 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 60256 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102791 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135750 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138341 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169402 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158992 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38788 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 60256 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118308 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123138 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141286 views
Actual
Massive SIZE: former commander of the 155th Brigade Anna Kyivska detained

Massive SIZE: former commander of the 155th Brigade Anna Kyivska detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43033 views

The SBI detained the former commander of the 155th Brigade, Dmytro Riumshyn, for concealing the desertion of his subordinates. During a training exercise in France, 56 soldiers left the training grounds without permission due to command negligence.

The State Bureau of Investigation, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, detained the former commander of the 155th separate mechanized brigade named after Anna Kyivska, Dmytro Riumshyn, who allowed his subordinates to desert, in particular in France, where the brigade was training. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

...the former commander of the 155th separate mechanized brigade was detained for not responding to violations in his unit, including the unauthorized abandonment of the military unit by his soldiers 

- the statement said.

According to UNN sources , this is Colonel Dmytro Riumshyn, who headed the brigade until December 2024.

The SBI notes that the commander deliberately failed to perform other actions assigned to him by his official duties, in particular, in 2024 he did not send any reports to the pre-trial investigation authorities regarding subordinate servicemen who committed criminal offenses.

"It has been established that the colonel had information about the SZH in his brigade over the past year. The command staff of the military unit reported to him not only verbally, but also wrote reports and reports on the facts of criminal offenses committed by subordinate servicemen. In particular, those related to the unauthorized leaving of the military unit and the place of service, as well as the failure of servicemen to return from vacations, business trips and sick leave. However, the commander, contrary to the requirements of the law, did not inform the pre-trial investigation authorities about the facts," the SBI noted.

The Bureau emphasized that due to the commander's actions, law enforcement officers could not begin the procedure for finding and returning servicemen to the military unit and reserve battalions, or in some cases ensure that they serve their sentences for crimes committed.

Some subordinates periodically left the place of service without permission, then returned voluntarily, and then did it again, feeling complete impunity for such illegal acts. The commander also did not take measures to eliminate the causes and conditions that contributed to the unauthorized leaving of the military unit by his subordinates.

In particular, the colonel unreasonably included men who were not motivated to perform military service in the lists of persons who were planned to undergo training in France. Among them were individuals who had been subject to warnings and prohibitions in instructions and orders from senior management.

In particular, 22 servicemen who were called up for mobilization from border regions, but their place of registration is in other regions, as well as 15 servicemen who were brought to administrative responsibility in 2024 on the eve of their mobilization for military service for attempting to illegally cross the state border outside of state border crossing points. As a result, 56 soldiers of the brigade left the training grounds in France without permission.

"Law enforcers detained a former brigade commander of the 155th Brigade. He will be taken to Kyiv to be served with a notice of suspicion of failure by a military official to report to a pre-trial investigation body about a subordinate who committed a criminal offense, as well as other intentional failure by a military official to perform actions that he or she was required to perform by his or her official duties, which was committed under martial law and caused significant damage (Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. It is also planned to file a petition to the court to impose on the suspect a preventive measure in the form of detention," the SBI summarized.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the facts presented in the media regarding violations in the 155th mechanized brigade "Anna Kyivska", which was trained in France. At the same time, the French Ministry of Defense has not commented on the situation around the Ukrainian 155th Brigade.

Mykhailo Drapatyi , Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commented on the scandal over violations in the 155th Mechanized Brigade "Anna Kyivska" and stated that a number of facts have been revealed.

Pursuant to the decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a comprehensive group of the General Staff headed by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Oleh Apostol began work in the troops .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising