Mass protests in Turkey over the detention of Istanbul Mayor, oppositionist Ekrem Imamoglu
Students across Turkey have taken to the streets to protest the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, the main political rival of President Erdogan. He is accused of corruption and aiding terrorists, which has sparked outrage from the opposition.
At Istanbul University, police brutally dispersed a student rally. Despite the intervention of security forces, young people continued the action, breaking through a barricade set up by the police.
After voicing statements in support of the Mayor of Istanbul, students marched in a demonstration from Istanbul University to the Saraçhane park complex. In addition, Imamoglu supporters are gathering near the offices of the main opposition party CHP (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi) throughout Turkey. Imamoglu is a member of this party.
Turkish authorities on Wednesday, March 19, detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the main political rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a representative of the opposition CHP (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi). He faces a number of charges, including corruption and aiding a terrorist group. The CHP called it an "attempted coup against the next president".
According to Turkish media, two separate investigations have been launched against Ekrem Imamoglu, including charges of running a criminal organization, bribery and rigging tenders.
UNN reported that Istanbul University canceled the academic degree of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu due to detected violations. Now the politician cannot run for president, but he will appeal this decision.